|
|
VOLANSKI KATHERINE
Age 91, of Bethel Park, peacefully, at her home, passed from this life and began her spiritual journey to eternity on November 10, 2019. Born in 1928 to Nicholas and Anna Buhonick in Windsor Heights, WV. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Nicholas Volanski; cherished mother of Joseph and his recently deceased wife, LaJean Volanski of Magnolia, TX;, Mary Ann Volanski of Bethel Park, Nick (Christy) Volanski of Conroe, TX, Kathy (Steven) Pfeifer of Peters Twp. and the late James (Debra Moroco) Volanski of Cecil; also survived by 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, whose pictures adorned the walls of her favorite sitting room. Survived by one sister, Rose Walton of Carnegie as well as numerous nieces and nephews. After raising five children, she worked in secretarial positions for American Motors and Jeep, and then 10 years for Highmark. After retiring in 1990, she enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends and feeding anyone who entered her kitchen. Everyone loved "Granny's Pierogies" and home baked Pampushky. She enjoyed being a part of the Pierogy Project at Holy Trinity Church in Carnegie for over 10 years. Our mother embraced her Catholic faith and was devoted to her daily prayer hours. One of the greatest loves is that of a mother for her children. We were blessed by her giving us life and have been graced by her examples of faith, unselfish love, patience and generosity. May God grant her eternal rest. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Carnegie. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210 OR Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 730 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019