George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
KATHERINE "KANDY" (CAULEY) WALTER

WALTER KATHERINE "KANDY" (CAULEY)

On June 22, 2019, age 69, of West Homestead, PA. Beloved wife of Frederick W. Walter; loving mother of Samantha Walter and Julie Walter; sister of Barbara (late Robert) Delle Donne, Marilyn Cauley and the late Carole Del Grosso; daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Cauley. Katherine was an avid skier with the Mon Valley Ski Club and former employee with USX Irvin Works from 1970-1981. Kandy graduated from Munhall High School in 1968 and the Key Punch School in 1970. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
