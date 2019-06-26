|
WALTER KATHERINE "KANDY" (CAULEY)
On June 22, 2019, age 69, of West Homestead, PA. Beloved wife of Frederick W. Walter; loving mother of Samantha Walter and Julie Walter; sister of Barbara (late Robert) Delle Donne, Marilyn Cauley and the late Carole Del Grosso; daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Cauley. Katherine was an avid skier with the Mon Valley Ski Club and former employee with USX Irvin Works from 1970-1981. Kandy graduated from Munhall High School in 1968 and the Key Punch School in 1970. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019