Age 71, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late D. C. Fitzgerald; beloved mother of Damon Fitzgerald, Jesse (Missey) Fitzgerald, and Nathan (Annie) Fitzgerald; devoted grandmother of Chae, Jason, Pam, Daniel, Lana, and William; sister of Martha Van, and the late Carol Black; also survived by a host of neices, nephews and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ROSE FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
