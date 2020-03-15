MOSS KATHLEEN A.

Age 75, of McKees Rocks, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in her beloved home. She joins her mother, Elizabeth (Flaherty), father, Charles and brother, Charles in a place without suffering. Her life was a commitment of love and service to her family. Kathleen was a force of determination, will and spirit. She was a great friend, cousin, godmother and will be missed immensely. Her quiet strength astonished the medical profession and all who heard her story. This strong Irish lass will be laid to rest on St. Patrick's Day. Family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 p.m. MONDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. TUESDAY, Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Mary's Church. www.mcdermottfh.com