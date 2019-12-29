|
|
COPPULA KATHLEEN ANN
Age 65 10/12, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born February 26, 1954 in Export, PA, the daughter of the late John and Helen Zaichuk. Beloved wife of William Fiore Coppula, loving mother of Nicholas Zaichuk Coppula, mother-in-law of Eva Dawn Trapp, sister of the late Christine Zaichuk Ryan, adoring grandmother of Kyllian Fox Trapp-Coppula. Kathie's first career was as a registered nurse. After putting Bill through medical school, she earned a BA in English writing and a BS in psychology, and a Master of Fine Arts in writing. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township, PA. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northland Public Library, 300 Cumberland Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 www.northlandlibrary.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019