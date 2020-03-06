ZERISHNEK KATHLEEN "KATHY" ANN

Mrs. Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Zerishnek, 72, of Cumming, Georgia died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Kathy was born on September 13, 1947 and raised in the Pittsburgh, PA area. She graduated from Canevin Catholic High School in 1965 and went on to a career in consumer product sales for well-known national firms; L'eggs, Campbell Soup Company and Acosta Sales. She married Mr. Wayne Zerishnek, a Vietnam Veteran who served in the US Coast Guard, in 1969 and they had two children, a son, JR and a daughter, Heidi. They moved south to Georgia in 2007 to be close to their granddaughter, Mia and her parents in Cumming, GA. Kathy lost her husband, Wayne who passed in 2012. She persevered living a full life with her family and friends. As an ardent patriotic American, she was always there for others. She passed on her love of life to Mia who knew her as "Memaw" and they devoted many hours to baking in the kitchen, watching Mia ice skating, yelling at the TV over Mike Bloomberg political ads and often laughing together in their shared love of dogs. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Marie C. Vodarick and Robert E. Scholz. She is survived by her children, JR (spouse, Cristina and step-granddaughter, Leslie) and Heidi (spouse, David and granddaughter, Mia); her sisters, Janet Martin (Daniel), Ginny Chappell (Carl), Luann Zimmer (Ron), Karen Karl (John) and Mimi Rittel. Funeral arrangements are handled by McDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME in Cumming, GA. There will be a memorial gathering at her home at 5330 Fieldgate Ridge Drive, Cumming, GA 30028 on Thursday, March 5th starting at 1 p.m. to include brunch and an ice cream social. In lieu of flowers, it was Kathy's express request that any donations or memorials be made to a special ice skating competition savings account that Kathy herself established. Also, please send any Memaw stories you would like to share with Mia at Heidi.ca[email protected] to help keep her alive in her heart. Condolences may be expressed at:

