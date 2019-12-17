|
BERNER KATHLEEN
Of Wexford, PA, died on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter Berner; loving mother of Brian (Katie) Berner, Michael (Christeleny) Berner, and Shannon Berner; proud grandmother of Logan, Will, Hayes and Aven; sister of Richard (Laura) Wigren), Jack Wigren, and Peggy (Sandy) Swayne. Visitation private. A memorial service will be held in early 2020. Kathy gave those who knew her the great gift of her love and she will be dearly missed. Please visit www.schellhaasfh.com to find details on memorial arrangements and to offer condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019