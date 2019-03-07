Home

KATHLEEN C. FLEMING

KATHLEEN C. FLEMING Obituary
FLEMING KATHLEEN C.

Age 89, formerly of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to Patrick J. Fleming; loving mother of Gregory (Elizabeth) Fleming, Sheila (David) Donnelly, Anne Fleming and the late Daniel Fleming; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Virginia Swanson and the late Howard Childs (surviving wife, Patricia). Friends will be received Friday, March 8th, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday 10 a.m., at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Lupus Foundation, 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
