FLEMING KATHLEEN C.
Age 89, formerly of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to Patrick J. Fleming; loving mother of Gregory (Elizabeth) Fleming, Sheila (David) Donnelly, Anne Fleming and the late Daniel Fleming; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Virginia Swanson and the late Howard Childs (surviving wife, Patricia). Friends will be received Friday, March 8th, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday 10 a.m., at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Lupus Foundation, 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019