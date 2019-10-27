|
CASSELLA KATHLEEN (PURSH)
Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, age 58, of Wilkins Twp. Beloved wife of 35 years of Dr. Marc Cassella; loving mother of Kelly Cassella and Dr. Marc Cassella, Jr.; devoted sister of Carl Pursh (Regina), Barbie Pursh, and Peggy Smith (Brian); cherished daughter of the late Margaret and Carl Pursh and daughter-in-law of Dolly Cassella and the late Dr. Robert Cassella; sister-in-law of Dr. Robert Cassella (Genny) and Lynn Kapusinski (George); wonderful aunt of Christine Ewing (James), Robert Cassella, Jonathan Cassella (Leah), Laura Horning (Eric), Carly Smith, and Zane Smith. Kathy was a woman of exceptional faith and generosity who always had a smile on her face. Viewing on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church for one hour prior to Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. Interment in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., 412-731-5001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019