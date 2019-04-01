|
CRIST KATHLEEN (FOSTER)
Age 57, of Hazelwood, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Loving wife of Richard Crist; devoted mother of Christopher (Rachel) and Roxanne Crist; grandmother of Sophia Crist, Brianne and Richard Salmon; sister of Barbara Gillott, Christine Strom, Linda (John) Reese, Tina Jordan, Joyce and Augie (Colleen) Foster. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Funeral Liturgy Thursday, 10 a.m., in St. Stephen Parish.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019