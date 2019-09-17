|
|
DITTMER KATHLEEN
On Sunday, September 15, 2019. Kay age 88, of Lawrenceville formerly of Overbrook. Loving wife of the late Robert Dittmer; beloved mother of Kurt Dittmer (Carmen Decker); sister to Norene O'Connor, Nancy Kuzmanko and Sharon Mussomeli; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Kay was a faithful employee of St. Augustine Ceraphic Mass Association for the past 71 years. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd Street, Lawrenceville, where services will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. Visitation, Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.; Wednesday until time of services at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019