Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN DITTMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN DITTMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN DITTMER Obituary
DITTMER KATHLEEN

On Sunday, September 15, 2019. Kay age 88, of Lawrenceville formerly of Overbrook. Loving wife of the late Robert Dittmer; beloved mother of Kurt Dittmer (Carmen Decker); sister to Norene O'Connor, Nancy Kuzmanko and Sharon Mussomeli; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Kay was a faithful employee of St. Augustine Ceraphic Mass Association for the past 71 years. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd Street, Lawrenceville, where services will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. Visitation, Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.; Wednesday until time of services at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.