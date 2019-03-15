|
|
DONNELLY KATHLEEN
Peacefully, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Kathleen M. Donnelly, age 82, of Avalon; beloved mother of Patrick (Tracy) Donnelly, Kathleen Donnelly, Geoffrey (Jean) Donnelly and Debra (Philip Buchan) Donnelly; grandmother of Ryan, Megan, Lauren and Patrick. Kathleen was a retired Nurse. She was an avid bingo player at the North Boros YMCA Senior Center, she loved John Wayne movies and breakfast from McDonald's. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC, 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday at the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to North Boros YMCA, 629 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019