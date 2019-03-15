Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN DONNELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN DONNELLY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHLEEN DONNELLY Obituary
DONNELLY KATHLEEN

Peacefully, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Kathleen M. Donnelly, age 82, of Avalon; beloved mother of Patrick (Tracy) Donnelly, Kathleen Donnelly, Geoffrey (Jean) Donnelly and Debra (Philip Buchan) Donnelly; grandmother of Ryan, Megan, Lauren and Patrick. Kathleen was a retired Nurse. She was an avid bingo player at the North Boros YMCA Senior Center, she loved John Wayne movies and breakfast from McDonald's. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC, 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday at the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to North Boros YMCA, 629 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now