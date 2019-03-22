|
DONOVAN KATHLEEN (FLOWERS)
On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, age 84, of Emsworth. Beloved mother of Maureen A. Steuernagel, William J. Jr., Colleen M., John F., Kathleen M. Wilwohl, Patrick S., Thomas M., Eileen R. Freyermuth, Timothy R., Robert J., Daniel E., twins, Mary Elizabeth Conlin and Ruth Anne Laffey, Matthew P., Mark E., Jennifer L. Bigley and Michael J. Donovan; grandmother of 47; great-grandmother of 23. She was preceded in death by her parents, Regis and Marie Flowers; brothers, James and Thomas Flowers; grandchildren, Justin and Mia Freyermuth and great-grandson, Indy Keys. Kathy was an employee of Sacred Heart Church and School for 37 years. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 1:00 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 154 Orchard Avenue, Emsworth. (Everyone will meet at the Church). In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019