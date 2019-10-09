Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
KATHLEEN SZRAMOWSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN SZRAMOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN E. (HODNIK) SZRAMOWSKI


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN E. (HODNIK) SZRAMOWSKI Obituary
SZRAMOWSKI KATHLEEN E. (HODNIK)

Age 56, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark Szramowski; loving mother of Mark E. Szramowski and Carly A. Szramowski; daughter of the late John J. and Dorothy M. (Warner) Hodnik; sister of Robert (Janet) Hodnik, David (Colleen) Hodnik, Leann (Dennis) Hogan, Betty Hodnik, Timothy (Karen) Hodnik, the late John J. Hodnik and Thomas Hodnik; cherished godmother of Greg, Katie, Stacey and Victor; loving and caring friend of Chrissy; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now