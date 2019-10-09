|
|
SZRAMOWSKI KATHLEEN E. (HODNIK)
Age 56, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark Szramowski; loving mother of Mark E. Szramowski and Carly A. Szramowski; daughter of the late John J. and Dorothy M. (Warner) Hodnik; sister of Robert (Janet) Hodnik, David (Colleen) Hodnik, Leann (Dennis) Hogan, Betty Hodnik, Timothy (Karen) Hodnik, the late John J. Hodnik and Thomas Hodnik; cherished godmother of Greg, Katie, Stacey and Victor; loving and caring friend of Chrissy; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019