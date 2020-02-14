|
|
ENGLISH KATHLEEN "TING"
A hundred and a half years "young" passed peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was a native of Pachuta, Mississippi, a true Southern lady possessing charm, grit, hospitality and elegance. She was married for 61 years to her highschool sweetheart, Thomas L. English. Ting was an accomplished artist, an avid reader, a wonderful conversationalist. She considered her greatest achievement in life her children, Kathy and Tom. Her true joy was in spending time with her family of six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wetzel (Barry) of Allison Park, PA; son, Tom English (Donna) of Auburn, AL; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service on Sunday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Etna at the corner of Walnut and Locust Streets.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020