Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Etna
at the corner of Walnut and Locust Streets.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN ENGLISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN "TING" ENGLISH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN "TING" ENGLISH Obituary
ENGLISH KATHLEEN "TING"

A hundred and a half years "young" passed peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was a native of Pachuta, Mississippi, a true Southern lady possessing charm, grit, hospitality and elegance. She was married for 61 years to her highschool sweetheart, Thomas L. English. Ting was an accomplished artist, an avid reader, a wonderful conversationalist. She considered her greatest achievement in life her children, Kathy and Tom. Her true joy was in spending time with her family of six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wetzel (Barry) of Allison Park, PA; son, Tom English (Donna) of Auburn, AL; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service on Sunday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Etna at the corner of Walnut and Locust Streets.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -