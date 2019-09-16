|
FAZZONI KATHLEEN (YATES)
Age 91, of Pleasant Hills, PA passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 13, 2019. Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Beverly (James) Jurcic, Patricia (Ben) Huber and Peggy (Ray) Dennin; grandchildren, Matt, Kayti, Heather, Brent, Adam, Chad, Brooke, Kelly and Luke, and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Guy Fazzoni. Kathleen worked in the West Jefferson Hills School District for 30 years and was a longtime member of St. Thomas A' Becket Parish. She loved to cook, bake, garden and was an accomplished seamstress. However, her greatest love was for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held,Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas A' Becket Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. The family would like to give a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers at Providence Point and Three Rivers Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Homes Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019