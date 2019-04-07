FLORIAN KATHLEEN

Age 50, of Chippewa Twp., passed away suddenly at her home April 4, 2019. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, PA to Kathleen Stants Brown and the late Kerry Brown. Kathleen was a 1991 University of Pitt Graduate with a Bachelor's Degree and was employed with Nippon Express as a freight forwarder. She was raised Catholic in her hometown, was a Pittsburgh Pens fan and loved to cook. She is survived by her husband, Marc Florian of Moon Twp.; her mother, Kathleen Stants Brown; and a brother; Kerry (Amanda) Brown of Ruffs Dale, PA; also her beloved dogs, Penny, Oliver and the late Gizzmo. Friends will be received Mon. 6-9 p.m. at the COPELAND MOON TWP. FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Rd. Further viewing will be held Tues. 5-9 p.m. at Saloom-Rega Service, 730 W. Main St. Mt Pleasant, PA where a service will be held Wed. at 12 p.m. followed by Entombment in Middle Church Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, PA.