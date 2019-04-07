Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Copeland Moon Twp. Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd.
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Entombment
To be announced at a later date
Middle Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN FLORIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN FLORIAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHLEEN FLORIAN Obituary
FLORIAN KATHLEEN

Age 50, of Chippewa Twp., passed away suddenly at her home April 4, 2019. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, PA to Kathleen Stants Brown and the late Kerry Brown. Kathleen was a 1991 University of Pitt Graduate with a Bachelor's Degree and was employed with Nippon Express as a freight forwarder. She was raised Catholic in her hometown, was a Pittsburgh Pens fan and loved to cook. She is survived by her husband, Marc Florian of Moon Twp.; her mother, Kathleen Stants Brown; and a brother; Kerry (Amanda) Brown of Ruffs Dale, PA; also her beloved dogs, Penny, Oliver and the late Gizzmo. Friends will be received Mon. 6-9 p.m. at the COPELAND MOON TWP. FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Rd. Further viewing will be held Tues. 5-9 p.m. at Saloom-Rega Service, 730 W. Main St. Mt Pleasant, PA where a service will be held Wed. at 12 p.m. followed by Entombment in Middle Church Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now