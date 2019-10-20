|
WILT KATHLEEN GRACE (ADAIR)
On September 26, Kathleen Grace Adair Wilt of Thousand Oaks, CA left this life to enter the hearts of the many who loved her. Kathy is survived by her husband, Tim Wilt; children, Tim and Melanie, Jennifer and Phil Telitz, Chris and Kim; cherished Nana to Matt, Jessie, Ryan, Rachael, Ashley, Emma and Mike. Pittsburgh siblings, Ann, Dennis and Diane, Susan, Tim and Donna and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, Ann and Clair and Ann's husband, Joe Malone. Kathy was a loving, strong and courageous woman, an example to her family and many friends. A trusted and loyal employee of IBM, where she retired with many awards. Kathy will be loved forever. Contributions may be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019