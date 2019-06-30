|
|
HARRINGTON KATHLEEN (KOKAL)
Age 55, of Plum Boro, after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 28, 2019. Wife of George R., Jr.; mother of Brittany (Marc) Jaroudi and 2d Lt. USAF Alexander (2d Lt. USAF Torrey) Harrington; sister of Bill (Lisa) Kokal and Valerie (Pamela Cochenour) Kokal; daughter of Ruzena Varcova Kokal and the late Paul H. and Lois Kokal; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy retired after 32 years from a successful career as a Registered Nurse. Much loved from her family and friends. Friends received Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019