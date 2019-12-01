|
CARSKADDAN KATHLEEN ILES "TERRY"
Age 79, of Monroeville, died on November 25, 2019, peacefully after aggressively fighting metastasized breast cancer for two years. Daughter of Frederic and Helen Iles Feeney. Survived by her loving husband, Art Wiland; sons, Peter and Christopher Carskaddan; four grandchildren; brothers, James and Frederic (Ric) Feeney; and sisters, Nan Feeney Lance and Maura Dickerson; and numerous nephews and nieces. Terry was originally from Ossining, NY where she graduated from Ossining High School. She attended Ohio University and graduated from SUNY, Cortland and the University of Pittsburgh. Terry was a licensed psychologist: CCAC - Boyce, counselor and Women's Center director; and practiced privately. Terry was a competitive runner and tennis player. She loved her book club, birthday group, City Theater, her local art and writing classes, and the Pirates and Steelers. She had numerous friends, some lifelong. Heartfelt gratitude to the staff of William Penn Care Center who cared for her during her last two weeks as well as to the staff of Heartland Hospice. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Hillman Cancer Center, Monroeville. Arrangements were entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. As per Terry's request, in lieu of a funeral and services, a "Celebration of Life" is being planned for sometime in the near future. A list of invitees will be sent out. A donation to the (or a liberal ) would be appreciated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019