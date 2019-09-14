Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 86, of Mt. Lebanon, on Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Erny; Loving and cherished mother of Karen A. (Frank) Ziolkowski, Frederick M. (Deanna) Erny and Mary Kay (Thomas) Sonsini; loving grandmother of Matthew Ziolkowski, Grace, Ann-Marie, Claire and Luke Erny and Jacob and A.J. Sonsini; daughter of the late Francis and Stella Kruse; sister of Stella Jane (the late Peter) Barszczowski and the late Rosemary (survived by Jack) Love, Frank (survived by Mary Ann) Kruse, Frances (John Gulyasy and Robert Schaner) and Theresa June (Jack) Elder; sister-in-law of Richard (Gerry) Erny and the late Elizabeth Ann (Bernard) Malloy, Charles (Eileen) Erny and Mary Patricia (Regis) DeBor.  Blessed with many nieces, nephews and their families and many friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:00.  Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Pius X, 3040 Pioneer Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15226.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VA Hospice, H.J. Heinz Campus, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15226.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
