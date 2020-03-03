|
JOYCE KATHLEEN (KELLY)
Age 88, of Plum Boro, passed away on March 1, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side. Beloved wife of the late John F. Joyce. Preceded in death by her loving son, Marty. Loving mom of Pat (Gaynelle) Joyce, Tommy (Monica) Joyce, Michael (Maria) Joyce, Kevin (Mary Kay) Joyce, Mary K. (Patrick) Herald, and Timmy Joyce; Adored grandma of John (Kelly), Stacie (Jonathan), Shannon (Evan), Allison (fiancé, Lee), Devin, Ryan, Mary Kate, Kelly, Conor, Matthew, Julianna and Dillon; great-grandmother of Katelyn, Josh, Keirstin, Ali and Emery. Sister of Nora Lombardo and Jack (Carol) Kelly; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Bridie (Manning) Kelly; sister, Madelyn (Bob) Duffy, and brother Jim "Sonny" Kelly. Kathy was born November 22, 1931, in the Lincoln-Lemington area of Pittsburgh. She was lovingly raised by her late Uncle Tom and Aunt Mamie (Manning) Patton. She moved to the Shadyside area during her Sacred Heart High School years. On January 3, 1953, she married John at Sacred Heart Church. After starting her family and traveling during John's Air Force career, she returned to Pittsburgh and settled in Plum Boro in 1968, where she enjoyed the remainder of her years spending time with her loving family and friends. "Goodnight, I love you." Friends received Tuesday 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 a.m. in Christ the Devine Shepherd Parish, St. Bernadette Church. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Family kindly suggests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020