KELLY KATHLEEN (CYPHER)
Kathleen (Cypher) Kelly of Houston, TX, formerly of Pittsburgh, suddenly on November 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Kelly; parents, Charles and Margaret Cypher; and siblings Joe, Peggy, Mary, Harry and Robert. Survived by siblings, Ann Birko, Florence Dixon and Charles Cypher; special niece Kathy Dixon Perkins (James) as well as a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral was held in Houston on November 19, 2019. Millerfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019