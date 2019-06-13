Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
KATHLEEN (BRUSH) KRISTOFIK

KRISTOFIK KATHLEEN (BRUSH)

Of Swissvale, died on June 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was proud to have worked for Veltres Pizza in Swissvale for 30 years. She gave so selflessly to all those that she loved. Kathy was known for her amazing Italian cooking and always had an open house to anyone who needed it. She was an active member at Northgate Church and loved her Church family. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Theresa Brush (DePascale). She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Kristofik; son, David Kristofik; daughter, Gina Silan; and son-in-law, Stephen. She is the loving grandmother of Tyler Kristofik, Mason Silan, Maiya, Noah and Raven Bogan; sister of Tim Brush and sister-in-law to the late Carol Brush; sister-in-law to Rose Walters (Rich) and Lisa Malackany (Steve); she was also preceded in death by her infant son, Michael; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received 4-8 p.m. Sunday and 12-8 p.m. Monday at THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Service will be held at Northgate Church, 238 West View Ave., North Hills Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
