BRADLEY KATHLEEN L.

Age 63, of Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Dear daughter of the late William and Mimi (Roos) Bradley; survived by her sister, Susan Bradley Brown (Steven Williams); aunt of Kelsey McQuail Brown. Kathy worked for many years at her mother's store, The Peddlers in Mt. Lebanon. She also volunteered at St. Clair Hospital and Family Hospice. "Today was the end of a lifelong battle. My aunt fought her entire life with a variety of illnesses. She fought and she fought hard, never lost her spunk or let it phase her. She was always happiest drinking a Tab, telling stories and being with her parents. Now she can be with them again. R.I.P. Aunt Kathy. You will be missed but now you can finally be pain free." Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Clair Hospital Foundation, 1000 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp.