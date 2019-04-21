|
SWEENEY KATHLEEN L.
Kathleen L. Sweeney of Edgewood passed away peacefully, April 11, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. Kathy was born June 15, 1942, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (McElligott) Gaughan. Survived by her children, Tom Sweeney, Katie Gleeson, wife of Ruairi, and Patt Sweeney, husband of Kerry; five grandchildren, Patrick Gleeson, Ronan Gleeson, Lily Gleeson, Maeve Gleeson, and Marney Rand-Sweeney; five siblings, Robert Gaughan, Martin Gaughan, Mary Gaughan, Susan Gaughan, and Pat Russell. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher at the Woodland Hills School District for 24 years. Kathy enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, reading, and Pittsburgh sports teams. She was active in her P.S.E.A. union and the Democratic Party. Funeral service was held April 15, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilkinsburg Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by NEILL FUNERAL HOME, Camp Hill, PA. neillcamphill.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019