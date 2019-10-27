|
PRICE KATHLEEN LYNN (DONAHUE)
Age 41, of McCandless Twp., on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Randall A.; loving mother of Brennan, Delaney, Owen and the late John Hunter Price; daughter of Brion and Joan Donahue; daughter-in-law of Doug and Betsy Price; sister of Leah Penwell; sister-in-law of Kristie (Tim) Lindhome; aunt of Connor and Abby Penwell, and Henry and Elsa Lindhome; survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Katie was a dedicated Wife and Mother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment she had with them. Katie will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful smile, warm personality, sage advice and her love for life. The Price and Donahue families would like to express sincerest gratitude to all of their family and friends for the outpouring of support they've received. NO VISITATION. SERVICES PRIVATE. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh, PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019