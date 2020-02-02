|
GRADY KATHLEEN M.
Age 93, of Ross Twp., formerly of Pittsburgh's North Side, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Born Jan. 27, 1927, daughter of the late John and Nellie White. Beloved wife of the late William B. Grady; loving mother of Kathleen (Joseph) Candioto, Mark W. (Jim Barricella), and Brian A. (Antoinette) Grady; dear grandmother of Kristen (Michael), Adam (Jackie), Brandon (Chelsea), Brock, and Brianna; great-grandmother of Aidan, Audrey, and Ashlan. Family and friends are welcome Monday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish, with Rev. Mike Zavage officiating. Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's name to Hillman Cancer Center.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020