KATHLEEN M. HOROSKO

KATHLEEN M. HOROSKO Obituary
HOROSKO KATHLEEN M.

Age 57, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of South Park. Beloved wife of Daniel; cherished mother of Kristin and Emily; daughter of the late Agnes Seiler; sister of James (Gloria) Coyle, Daniel (Peggy) Coyle, George (Cheryl) Coyle, Deborah (Paul) Flick and Brian Coyle. Also survived by her nieces and nephew. Kathy loved figure skating and was a treasured coach and instructor throughout the South Hills. She enjoyed traveling and loved animals, spending her time volunteering at Humane Animal Rescue. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 Monday, 6 - 9 p.m. and Tuesday, 1 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity Church, South Park at 10:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
