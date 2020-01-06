|
MATVIA KATHLEEN M. (CARRIGAN)
Of Trafford, age 68, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Matvia, Sr. Loving mother of Anthony (Jenn) Matvia, Jr. of Trafford and Ellie (Mike) Sikora of Plum. Dear grandmother of Anthony Matvia, III. Treasured sister of Carol Sharpless of SC, Donna (Bill) Wells of Ohio, the late James Carrigan and the late William Carrigan. Kathy is also survived by many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. Kathy was a 1969 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School. For many years, she has been employed at McDonald's on Northern Pike in Monroeville. She loved her job, her coworkers and most of her customers. All of her customers knew the difference and where they stood in Kathy's view. There will not be a public visitation. Friends are welcome to her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Regis Church, Trafford, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.com. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020