|
|
MELUCCI KATHLEEN M. (FISCHER)
Age 80, of Sewickley, peacefully on Monday January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mario Melucci, Esq.; devoted mother of Kathleen C. Melucci, Christina M. Melucci and Michele M. Sundstrom (Thomas); loving grandmother of Margaret Caballero, Elinor "Nora" Caballero, William Caballero and Ella Sundstrom; dear sister of Francis Fischer (Yoni), Richard Fischer (Virginia) and Evelyn Pollock (Robert); sister in law of Joanne Melucci (the late Nicholas), Richard Flati (the late Mary Ann) and the late Josephine Liguori (the late Alfonso). Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Kathy graduated high school from Our Lady of Mercy Academy and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington, D.C. She was an elementary school teacher for Pittsburgh Public Schools and then managed her husband's law practice. The family will receive friends at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. James Catholic Church, 200 Walnut Street, Sewickley, PA 15143 on Friday morning at 10:00 (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Passionist Nuns, 2715 Churchview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.
laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020