Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
200 Walnut Street
Sewickley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN MELUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. (FISCHER) MELUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN M. (FISCHER) MELUCCI Obituary
MELUCCI KATHLEEN M. (FISCHER)

Age 80, of Sewickley, peacefully on Monday January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mario Melucci, Esq.; devoted mother of Kathleen C. Melucci, Christina M. Melucci and Michele M. Sundstrom (Thomas); loving grandmother of Margaret Caballero, Elinor "Nora" Caballero, William Caballero and Ella Sundstrom; dear sister of Francis Fischer (Yoni), Richard Fischer (Virginia) and Evelyn Pollock (Robert); sister in law of Joanne Melucci (the late Nicholas), Richard Flati (the late Mary Ann) and the late Josephine Liguori (the late Alfonso). Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Kathy graduated high school from Our Lady of Mercy Academy and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington, D.C. She was an elementary school teacher for Pittsburgh Public Schools and then managed her husband's law practice. The family will receive friends at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. James Catholic Church, 200 Walnut Street, Sewickley, PA 15143 on Friday morning at 10:00 (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Passionist Nuns, 2715 Churchview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.


laughlinfuneralhome.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -