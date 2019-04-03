MORTELL KATHLEEN M.

Age 90, of Thornberry, Robinson Twp. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, March 31st, 2019. Born on July 14, 1928. She dedicated her life to serving God and to teaching. Kathleeen was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School in McKees Rocks and Ohio Dominican University and received her Master's Degree at Duquesne University. Kathleen was a member of the Dominican Order for 25 years. She was a teacher in New York, Connecticut, Ohio and Pittsburgh, PA. She served as Principal at St. Lawrence O'Toole in Garfield, then taught Math at St. Bede's in Point Breeze until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Katherine (Foley) Mortell, both immigrants from Ireland; her sister, Kate; her brother, James and his wife, Rita; her sister, Mary Mortell Cook and husband Regis; and brothers-in-law, George McNabb and Samuel Barker; she is survived by her sisters, Helen (Mortell) McNabb and Margaret (Mortell) Barker. Aunt Jo will always be missed by loving nieces and nephews, dear friends and the many students whose lives she enriched. She will always be remembered. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton., Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in St. Philip Catholic Church. Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com