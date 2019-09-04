Home

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
KATHLEEN M. REIGLE Obituary
REIGLE KATHLEEN M.

Age 67, of Mt. Washington, formerly Oakwood, after a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with her family by her side. Preceeded in death by her parents, Harry and Clara Reigle; beloved sister of Claire (James) Wilhere and Lorraine (Richard) Schick. She will be sadly missed by her many neices, nephews and friends. Kathleen was a former employee at Pittsburgh Plate Glass for over 30 years. Her love was family and traveling. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in St. Philip Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to Animal Friends. 562 Camp Horne Rd. PGH, PA 15237 www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
