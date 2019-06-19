WALTERS KATHLEEN MARIE (DIXON)

Passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Pittsburgh on the early morning of June 15, 2019. Born on August 5, 1934, Kathleen was the sixth of eight children of Francis Joseph Dixon and Agnes Joyce Dixon and was proudly raised in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Monticello Street. Kathleen attended Holy Rosary Catholic Grade School in Homewood and then the former St. Rosalia High School in the Greenfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh. She was supported in faith by her loving siblings, Edward (deceased), William (and Kay Gavigan of Pittsburgh), the Reverend Daniel B. Dixon (deceased), Francis (deceased), Mary (deceased), Henry (deceased) and Sister Sarah J. Dixon, C.S.J. (deceased). Kathleen graduated as a registered nurse from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh and loved working as an emergency room nurse for many years at Mercy Hospital. Later in life, Kathleen returned to Mercy Hospital and volunteered for well over a decade as a patient advocate. Through the fortuitous introduction of her brother Bill, Kathleen met Roy F. Walters, Jr. and they soon married at St. Raphael's Church in Morningside on May 9, 1959. They remained happily and faithfully together for over 58 years, first residing in Prospect Park in Baldwin and then eventually settling in Upper St. Clair. Kathleen is survived by four children, Roy (Kim) Walters of Bedford, Massachusetts; Shawn (Charlotte) Walters of Vero Beach, Florida; Moira (Ron) Aulbach of Mt. Lebanon; and Brian (Suzi) Walters of Mt. Lebanon, as well as ten beloved grandchildren, Michael, Luke, Nathan, Zachary, Tommy, Sarah, Tim, JP, Katherine and the late Jake, as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom she greatly loved and was exceedingly proud of over the years. Kathleen was steadfastly devoted to her family and her Catholic faith, especially her long-time parish of St. Louise de Marillac. She generously served as one of the first Presidents of the St. Louise Women's Guild and later faithfully volunteered for many decades through the Ladies of Charity and the Altar Society. Always thoughtful, respectful and especially compassionate to those in need, Kathleen was ferociously loyal to her family and anyone close to her family. In times of crisis, trauma or unrest, Kathleen was at her best and always ready, willing and quite able to lend unequivocal support and tireless effort. Although it was her husband Roy who was an officer in the Marines, it was Kathleen who truly exercised military efficiency, and, on more than a few occasions, a fiery-spirit, in running the Walters household and organizing family outings, events and vacations. The children of Kathleen Walters would especially like to thank the staff, administration and skilled caregivers of Harbour Senior Living of South Hills, as well as the caregivers from Gateway Hospice, for so lovingly caring and supporting their parents in their later years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA, 724-941-3211 on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louise de Marillac Church on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in loving memory of Kathleen Walters to Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.