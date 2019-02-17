Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Age 93, of Upper St. Clair, on Thursday, February, 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Dr. John P. McGee; loving mother of Leslie McGee of Churchill and Michael McGee of Coral Springs, FL; cherished grandmother of Christopher and Daniel McGee; sister of Evelyn Jones and the late Richard Wood. Kay was a wonderful and talented artist who specialized in scenic portraits. She was a loving and cherished mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, (724-941-3211). Memorial contributions in Kay's memory may be made to the (www.alz.org/pa). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
