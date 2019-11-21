|
O'LEARY KATHLEEN
On Wednesday November 20, 2019, Kathleen, age 85, of Squirrel Hill passed away. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Charles J. O'Leary. Loving mother of Charles C. O'Leary and Kristina (Ed) Lehman. Dear grandmother of Erika (Neal) Barnhart, Karl, Jr. (Julie) Struss, Corey (Amanda) Struss, and Emily Lehman. Great-grandmother of Karl Struss, III. Aunt of Debbie Barron, Tommy Kress, and Jeff Kress. Sister of the late Eugene and Sylvester Kress. Friends received Friday, 10a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035, (412) 823-4054. Blessing Service Friday, 12:30 p.m. at Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. www.kutchfuneralhome.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019