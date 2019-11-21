Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
KATHLEEN O'LEARY

O'LEARY KATHLEEN

On Wednesday November 20, 2019, Kathleen, age 85, of Squirrel Hill passed away. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Charles J. O'Leary. Loving mother of Charles C. O'Leary and Kristina (Ed) Lehman. Dear grandmother of Erika (Neal) Barnhart, Karl, Jr. (Julie) Struss, Corey (Amanda) Struss, and Emily Lehman. Great-grandmother of Karl Struss, III. Aunt of Debbie Barron, Tommy Kress, and Jeff Kress. Sister of the late Eugene and Sylvester Kress. Friends received Friday, 10a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035, (412) 823-4054.  Blessing Service Friday, 12:30 p.m. at Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.            www.kutchfuneralhome.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
