HNAT KATHLEEN "KATHY" O'TOOLE

Age 56, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA, after a long battle with brain cancer. Kathy was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 18, 1962. She attended Sacred Heart High School and married Drew Hnat on April 30, 1988. She graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked as an event coordinator for ESPN. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Mary Ann O'Toole; and her in-laws, Andrew Hnat and Wanda Carr. Kathy is survived by her husband, Drew Hnat; her children, Jason Hnat, Katelyn (Steven) Slocum and Corey Hnat; her siblings, Patrick (Michele) O'Toole, Debbie (Jamie) O'Toole and Mary Beth (Jeff) Lang; her brother-in-law, Greg Hnat; and all of her nieces and nephews. Kathy and her supporters, called #TeamKathy, were scheduled to walk in the Race for Hope on May 5. Memorials may be given to Team Kathy at www.braintumorcommunity.org/goto/teamkathyngu. Kathy lived each day with positivity, joy and laughter. Her friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, April 26 starting at 6 p.m. Please email [email protected]gmail.com for details. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.