George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
KATHLEEN (GROVES) PASTIRIK


1938 - 2020
PASTIRIK KATHLEEN (GROVES)

Age 82, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 and a half years to the late Edward R. Pastirik. Preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Catherine (Coyne) Groves. Cherished sister to Dan (Andrea) Groves and Barbara (William) Varley. Loving aunt to Lorna Lydon and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Special and devoted friend to Sherrie and Bret Nowowiejski. Kathleen was the Director of Nursing at St. Margaret Hospital for many years. Family and friends received on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:


georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
