Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN BAUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN R. "KATE" (MURPHY) BAUR

Add a Memory
KATHLEEN R. "KATE" (MURPHY) BAUR Obituary
BAUR KATHLEEN R. (MURPHY) "KATE"

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Robert Baur; mother of the late Debra McGuire; sister of Terence Murphy (Debbie), Marilyn Lucente (Angelo) and the late Joseph Murphy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday 5-8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Interment private. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now