BAUR KATHLEEN R. (MURPHY) "KATE"
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Robert Baur; mother of the late Debra McGuire; sister of Terence Murphy (Debbie), Marilyn Lucente (Angelo) and the late Joseph Murphy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday 5-8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Interment private. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019