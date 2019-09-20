|
|
HREGDOVIC KATHLEEN ROSE (HART)
On Thursday, September 19, 2019, age 81, of Shaler, Beloved wife of Stephan "Steve" Hregdovic; mother of Barbara Carlisle, the late Robert (Julie) and Steven (Deborah) Hregdovic; grandmother of Ronald (Kristy), Mark, and Michael, Jessica, Tyler,and Carly; great-grandmother of four; sister of William (Linda), Edward (Linda) Hart and the late Carol (Joseph), l Sangelo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Services Monday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019