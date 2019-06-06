Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home
4504 Walnut St
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-3454
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN ROST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN (RHODES) ROST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHLEEN (RHODES) ROST Obituary
ROST KATHLEEN (RHODES)

Age 94, of Elizabeth Twp., passed away at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born June 25, 1924 in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late George and Carolyn (Flaherty) Rhodes. A graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Kathleen also worked as a secretary for Rost Electric, her family's business. She was a devout member of St. Michael Parish in Elizabeth Twp., and kept her faith strong.  In her spare time, Kathleen loved to play bridge and golf with her Y.C.C. Women's Golf League. She enjoyed travelling with her friends from N.E.C.A. and loved her family vacations to Stone Harbor, NJ and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL. Most importantly, she was a loving and devoted wife to William F. Rost, who passed away August 14, 1992. Together, they raised seven beautiful children, William R. (the late Kate and Denise) Rost of McMurray, Richard "Dick" E. (Ginny) Rost of Elizabeth Twp., Patricia "Pat" Rost of Jupiter, FL, Kathleen "Kathy" (Dan) Rost-Schmidt of Seattle, WA, Mary E. (Dennis) Gorecki of Naperville, IL, Therese "Teri" J. (Robert) Brown of Mt. Lebanon, and Jean (Richard) Collage of Elizabeth Twp. - who gave her 21 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Molly, Mark, Carrie, Kristin, Courtney, Taylor, Will, Sarah, Kristine, Tess, Ben, Scott, Eric, Kirk, Hank, Jeff, Steve, Richard, and Rachel - (some of whom nicknamed her "Nana the Great"), and who then gave her 29 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by nieces, nephews, and in-laws and was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Agnes Rau and Ann Rhodes. Friends will be received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church with Fr. Thomas Wagner officiating.  Procession to and burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. will follow. Memorial contributions in Kathleen's name should be made to either the , 600 River Ave., Ste. 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or St. Michael Parish, 101 McLay Dr., Elizabeth, PA 15037.  www.bekavacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now