ROST KATHLEEN (RHODES)

Age 94, of Elizabeth Twp., passed away at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born June 25, 1924 in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late George and Carolyn (Flaherty) Rhodes. A graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Kathleen also worked as a secretary for Rost Electric, her family's business. She was a devout member of St. Michael Parish in Elizabeth Twp., and kept her faith strong. In her spare time, Kathleen loved to play bridge and golf with her Y.C.C. Women's Golf League. She enjoyed travelling with her friends from N.E.C.A. and loved her family vacations to Stone Harbor, NJ and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL. Most importantly, she was a loving and devoted wife to William F. Rost, who passed away August 14, 1992. Together, they raised seven beautiful children, William R. (the late Kate and Denise) Rost of McMurray, Richard "Dick" E. (Ginny) Rost of Elizabeth Twp., Patricia "Pat" Rost of Jupiter, FL, Kathleen "Kathy" (Dan) Rost-Schmidt of Seattle, WA, Mary E. (Dennis) Gorecki of Naperville, IL, Therese "Teri" J. (Robert) Brown of Mt. Lebanon, and Jean (Richard) Collage of Elizabeth Twp. - who gave her 21 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Molly, Mark, Carrie, Kristin, Courtney, Taylor, Will, Sarah, Kristine, Tess, Ben, Scott, Eric, Kirk, Hank, Jeff, Steve, Richard, and Rachel - (some of whom nicknamed her "Nana the Great"), and who then gave her 29 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by nieces, nephews, and in-laws and was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Agnes Rau and Ann Rhodes. Friends will be received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church with Fr. Thomas Wagner officiating. Procession to and burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. will follow. Memorial contributions in Kathleen's name should be made to either the , 600 River Ave., Ste. 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or St. Michael Parish, 101 McLay Dr., Elizabeth, PA 15037. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com