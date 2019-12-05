|
MILLER KATHLEEN V.
On Tuessday, December 3, 2019, Kathleen V. Miller joined the angels in Heaven, peacefully passing and surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen's life was devoted to her cherished grandchildren, Michael and Shannon. Kathleen was one of five children and grew up in the East Liberty area of Pittsburgh, the proud daughter of a City of Pittsburgh Policeman. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Anne and Jack Roche; her loving husband, Joseph; her cherished son, Robert "Bobby" Miller; and her sister, Nancy. Kathleen is survived by her devoted son, Brian and his children, Shannon and Michael; her beloved sisters, Maureen (Thomas) and Joan (Richard); and brother, Jack; along with numerous loving nieces and nephews. Kathleen was known for her inner and outer beauty, always looking pristine and forever a true lady. Her heart and intellect will be greatly missed but forever held in her family's hearts. No Visitation, Services and Interment Private. Arr. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated at www.wish.org. please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019