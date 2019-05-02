HOENSTINE KATHRYN A.

Age 66, of Murrysville, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born February 14, 1953 in Greensburg; daughter of Betty Borgo of Murrysville and the late Walter Goody. Kathy worked as a secretary, supervisor and human resources representative for Westinghouse. In 1986, she was a finalist for the annual Westinghouse Quality Award for outstanding performance. Although she enjoyed gardening and decorative painting, her true passion was riding her horse with friends through the trails and forests of Western Pennsylvania. She made friends easily and despite health problems, always had a zest for life, family and friends. In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her husband, Samuel E. Hoenstine; two daughters, Stacy (Corey) Hess of Hershey and Jennifer (Joseph) Calabrese of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; three grandchildren, Abigail Hess, Zoey Hess and Alexis Rosales; a sister, Patricia (Pete) Soutouras of Jeannette and a sister-in-law, Phebe Kerr of St. Petersburg, FL. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Interment will be private in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville with Rev. Marnie Silbert officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com