KATHRYN A. (HORNICK) MARKOTAN

KATHRYN A. (HORNICK) MARKOTAN Obituary
MARKOTAN KATHRYN A. (HORNICK)

Age 95, on Friday, May 31, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late Julias J. Markotan; loving mother of  Rose Johnston, Thomas, Kathy Johnson and Julias J. Jr. "Bud." Proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister of Helen Simmons, Betty Bremenour, William Hornick and the late Joe Hornick, Margaret Kupstas, Andrew, Edward and Robert Hornick; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.  Kathryn was the past president of the Women's International Club at the University of Pittsburgh.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 4-8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
