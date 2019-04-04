|
MOHR KATHRYN ANN
Age 81 of Finleyville, formerly of Baldwin, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Loving mother of Richard (Connie) Plungin, Chris Plungin, Jodie (Donnie) Brown, and the late Lauren Patterson; proud grandmother of Chrissy (TJ), Shelly (Pat), Tommy (Alaina), Amber, Nicole (Chris), Kevin, Alex, Justin, Jared, Kayla, James (Sonia), Jeff (Jackie), Kaiti (John), Jon, and Jason. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 p.m., with a service at 8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019