|
|
DeVITO KATHRYN C.
On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, age 66, of McCandless Twp. Daughter of of Susan Kline Cross and the late Howard Cross. Wife of Albert J. DeVito; mother of Andrea Mascari (Tim) and A.J. DeVito (Mandi); grandmother of Isabella and Benjamin Mascari and Luca DeVito; and sister of Jeff Cross (Beth) and John Cross. Kathryn was a medical librarian for the University of Pgh. Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019