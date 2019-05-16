Home

POWERED BY

Services
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church
Yukon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN KUCSMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN KUCSMAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHRYN KUCSMAS Obituary
KUCSMAS KATHRYN

Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, Kathryn Kucsmas, has gone to be with God. She passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Kathryn will be missed terribly by all that have been blessed to have known and loved her. Kathryn's gentle spirit, loving heart and helping hand were always there for all. Her strength and compassion were tireless and enduring. Her faith, dignity and humility were ever-present and her guide through life's journey. A resident of Ruffs Dale for the past 16 years, Kathryn enjoyed the pastoral setting of the country home she shared with Mark, her son. Formerly of McKeesport, she is survived by sister, Rose Czajkoski; her daughter, Michelle; her sons, Bryan and Mark; Bryan's wife, Kathy; Mark's partner, Dan; three grandchildren, Tim, Jayme and Brian; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Those who have passed and now welcome her into God's Kingdom are her loving husband, Mike; her son, Tim; mother, Jennie Mihalic Luketic-Matesa; father, Thomas Luketic; siblings, Eleanor, Pearl, Ed and Joe; and Amy, her granddaughter. Born on May 25, 1923 in McKeesport, her 95 years were God's gift to us all. Kathryn's family wishes to express our love and gratitude to Dan and Sue whose loving care, sacrifice and support were limitless and so very much appreciated over the past seven years as Kathryn's dementia slowly consumed her identity, memories and ultimately; her life. Our sincere appreciation and respect also goes out to the aides, nurses and staff of the home care and hospice agencies that made her final years at home possible; especially Three Rivers Hospice, Bayada Home Health and Bridges Hospice. May God bless all of you! Please join us to say farewell from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday May 17th, at the J. WILLIAM MCCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A blessing at the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. will be followed by a mass at Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church in Yukon at 11 a.m. A funeral procession to St. Nicholas Cemetery in North Versailles will immediately follow; where a final blessing, goodbye and interment will take place. The family suggests that a donation be made to The in Kathryn's name; in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now