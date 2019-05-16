KUCSMAS KATHRYN

Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, Kathryn Kucsmas, has gone to be with God. She passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Kathryn will be missed terribly by all that have been blessed to have known and loved her. Kathryn's gentle spirit, loving heart and helping hand were always there for all. Her strength and compassion were tireless and enduring. Her faith, dignity and humility were ever-present and her guide through life's journey. A resident of Ruffs Dale for the past 16 years, Kathryn enjoyed the pastoral setting of the country home she shared with Mark, her son. Formerly of McKeesport, she is survived by sister, Rose Czajkoski; her daughter, Michelle; her sons, Bryan and Mark; Bryan's wife, Kathy; Mark's partner, Dan; three grandchildren, Tim, Jayme and Brian; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Those who have passed and now welcome her into God's Kingdom are her loving husband, Mike; her son, Tim; mother, Jennie Mihalic Luketic-Matesa; father, Thomas Luketic; siblings, Eleanor, Pearl, Ed and Joe; and Amy, her granddaughter. Born on May 25, 1923 in McKeesport, her 95 years were God's gift to us all. Kathryn's family wishes to express our love and gratitude to Dan and Sue whose loving care, sacrifice and support were limitless and so very much appreciated over the past seven years as Kathryn's dementia slowly consumed her identity, memories and ultimately; her life. Our sincere appreciation and respect also goes out to the aides, nurses and staff of the home care and hospice agencies that made her final years at home possible; especially Three Rivers Hospice, Bayada Home Health and Bridges Hospice. May God bless all of you! Please join us to say farewell from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday May 17th, at the J. WILLIAM MCCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A blessing at the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. will be followed by a mass at Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church in Yukon at 11 a.m. A funeral procession to St. Nicholas Cemetery in North Versailles will immediately follow; where a final blessing, goodbye and interment will take place. The family suggests that a donation be made to The in Kathryn's name; in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com