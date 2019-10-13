Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
KATHRYN LOUISE (KAUFFMAN) GODFREY


1932 - 2019
KATHRYN LOUISE (KAUFFMAN) GODFREY Obituary
GODFREY KATHRYN LOUISE KAUFFMAN

Age 87, of Cabot, PA, went to her eternal home on October 8, 2019. Born January 12, 1932, in Pittsburgh, she graduated from Aspinwall HS, then married John Kauffman and had five children. Later in life, she moved to New York and married Charles Godfrey. After his death, she returned to live in the Kittanning area. For the past 15 years, she enjoyed living at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, PA. She became a Christian when she was 27 years old and her faith will impact her whole family for the rest of their lives. She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Albright) Kaufman of North Carolina; and by children, Brook (David) Gumm, Gretchen Mansell, John (Marie) Kauffman, Jr., Katie (David) Miller, Pat (Jim) Trimble; and by four stepchildren. She had 13 grandchildren, whom she prayed for daily. She was preceded in death by her brother, Howard "Fuzz" Albright and by her first husband, John Kauffman of Covington, KY. She was looking forward to being reunited in Heaven with her parents, Howard and Leona (Schor) Albright. Interment was at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, facilitated by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
