Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN BIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN M. BIES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHRYN M. BIES Obituary
BIES KATHRYN M.

Age 61, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Beloved daughter of Charles C. and the late Marilyn Bies; loving sister of Linda (Mark) Valdisera and Lorri Moik; caring aunt of Kevin and Mason Valdisera, and Warren, Danielle and Timmy Moik; niece of the late Emil Bies. Kathryn loved painting and the arts and will be deeply missed by numerous family and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to 


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now