BIES KATHRYN M.

Age 61, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Beloved daughter of Charles C. and the late Marilyn Bies; loving sister of Linda (Mark) Valdisera and Lorri Moik; caring aunt of Kevin and Mason Valdisera, and Warren, Danielle and Timmy Moik; niece of the late Emil Bies. Kathryn loved painting and the arts and will be deeply missed by numerous family and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to

www.johnfslater.com